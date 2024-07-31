One-fourth of India dry mid-monsoon

NEW DELHI: Halfway through the monsoon season, the country has experienced patchy and uneven rainfall. Currently, 25% of the country’s geographical areas, encompassing 39% of districts, received deficient rainfall. This includes crucial agrarian states like Punjab and Haryana in the North, and Bihar and West Bengal in the East. Despite this, the country as a whole has received normal rainfall.

Overall, the country has recorded 438.2 mm of rainfall, which is 2% above the normal 428 mm for two months of the monsoon. However, 39% of districts covering 25% of the country’s geographical area have experienced deficient rainfall.

The uneven monsoon has left many districts in Northwest, Central, and Eastern India dry. Northwest India recorded a 16% deficiency in rainfall, while East and Northeast India experienced a 17% deficit since the monsoon’s arrival. In June alone, there was an 11% shortfall in rainfall.

According to the latest data from the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), agriculturally significant states such as Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Gujarat, and Chhattisgarh have seen significant rainfall deficits across many districts.

UP has reported deficient to significantly deficient rainfall in 37 districts, followed by Bihar with 33 districts, Jharkhand with 24, and Punjab and Haryana with 19 districts each. Punjab and Haryana are particularly vital as they contribute the highest amount of food grains to the central pool.

Rain deficit

Agriculturally significant states such as Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Gujarat, and Chhattisgarh have seen significant rainfall deficits across many districts.