UP: More teeth to law against conversion get House nod

LUCKNOW: The UP Assembly passed an amended bill on unlawful religious conversions on Tuesday making the original Act harsher in terms of punishment which can extend up to life imprisonment and a penalty of up to Rs 10 lakh.
The Unlawful Conversion of Religion (Amendment) Bill-2024, passed by the Assembly on Tuesday, was tabled by the state government on Monday adding some new and modified provisions to the original Act, the UP Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act-2021.
The amended bill has stricter and non-bailable provisions, harsher punishment and fines to check unlawful religious conversions in the state.
The amended bill provides for a maximum sentence of not less than 20 years and up to life imprisonment for those found guilty, per the bill’s provisions.
The anti-conversion law earlier had a provision of one-year jail term to the maximum punishment of 10 years and a penalty of Rs 25,000 to Rs 50,000 for the person found guilty of unlawful, fraudulent and forced religious conversion.
Under the amended bill, the jail term – up to 20 years to life sentence -- would be defined as per the severity of the crime that includes putting life or property of any person in danger, threatening, attacking, using force, promising marriage or conspiring for marriage, or, found giving inducements for human trafficking of any minor woman or any other person for unlawful religious conversions.
Government sources said the decision to amend the existing law was taken keeping in view the seriousness of offences of unlawful religious conversions, the dignity of women and the role of foreign anti-national elements and organisations in carrying out unlawful religious conversions to bring about social and demographical changes in the state.
It was felt that the provisions of UP Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act-2021 were not sufficient to control and prevent religious conversions of minors, women, disabled, mentally retarded, persons of SC/ST and mass conversions.
Additional budget plan
On the second day of five-day monsoon session of state legislature, Yogi government introduced supplementary budget of Rs 12,209.93 crore in the state assembly, on Tuesday. The budget was to give a push to development of Uttar Pradesh and link the state’s youth with skill and employment opportunities. State Finance Minister Suresh Khanna said it included a revenue account expenditure of Rs 4,227.94 crore and a capital account expenditure of Rs 7,981.99 crore