UP: More teeth to law against conversion get House nod

LUCKNOW: The UP Assembly passed an amended bill on unlawful religious conversions on Tuesday making the original Act harsher in terms of punishment which can extend up to life imprisonment and a penalty of up to Rs 10 lakh.

The Unlawful Conversion of Religion (Amendment) Bill-2024, passed by the Assembly on Tuesday, was tabled by the state government on Monday adding some new and modified provisions to the original Act, the UP Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act-2021.

The amended bill has stricter and non-bailable provisions, harsher punishment and fines to check unlawful religious conversions in the state.

The amended bill provides for a maximum sentence of not less than 20 years and up to life imprisonment for those found guilty, per the bill’s provisions.

The anti-conversion law earlier had a provision of one-year jail term to the maximum punishment of 10 years and a penalty of Rs 25,000 to Rs 50,000 for the person found guilty of unlawful, fraudulent and forced religious conversion.