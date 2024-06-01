Abhineta queers Neta’s pitch in Bihar’s Karakat

PATNA: When the going gets tough, the tough gets going.” This old saying holds true for former Union minister and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) chief Upendra Kushwaha, the NDA candidate in Bihar’s Karakat Lok Sabha constituency. The seat is witnessing a close triangular fight after Bhojpuri actor-cum-singer Pawan Singh entered the fray as an Independent.

Pawan was earlier with the BJP and positioned himself as a rebel candidate against the NDA pick Upendra. He was expelled from the BJP sacked after he ignored the party’s order to stand down. He belongs to the dominant Rajput upper caste, the traditional vote bank of the NDA with an estimated strength of around 1.5 lakh.

Before the popular star’s entry, Upendra was pitted against CPI-ML’s Rajaram Singh. But the dramatic entry of Pawan, who has a huge fan following, alarmed NDA leaders. “The former had an edge considering the caste equation in the constituency,” says Dinesh Kushwaha, a resident of Dehri-on-Sone. Sensing trouble, the NDA brass called in Rajput leaders including Union defence minister Rajnath Singh, former MP and NDA candidate from Sheohar Lovely Anand, and MLC Sanjay Singh to campaign for Upendra, who had won Karakat in 2014.