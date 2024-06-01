Amit Shah attacks Congress after party boycotts exit poll debates

Shah added that denial mode has become the character of Congress after Rahul Gandhi took the party's leadership. They questioned the integrity of the Supreme Court, when a supreme court judgement does not favour them. They have also questioned the integrity of the Election Commission and the EVMs, mimicking individuals holding constitutional positions, and criticising various agencies. This has become the norm of the Congress party and its leaders, who don't keep trust in the country's system.

He further said that he would like to tell Congress leaders that hiding their faces like an ostrich is not going to help them. They need to face the defeat with courage and move ahead like the BJP did earlier.