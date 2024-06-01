‘Chintan Shivir’ at IIM-Raipur focuses on ‘Viksit Bharat, Viksit Chhattisgarh’

RAIPUR: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Friday inaugurated a ‘Chintan Shivir’ (Ideation camp) at the Indian Institute of Management— Raipur, focussing on ideas, viewpoints and strategies to develop India and the state besides the management for good governance.

According to Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of NITI Aayog, B V R Subramanyam, the two-day camp is to engage in constructive discussions to make headway for ‘Viksit Bharat, Viksit Chhattisgarh’.

In his inaugural address, the CEO focussed on ‘Viksit Chhattisgarh: a vision for 10 years’, saying the state is said to have the potential to contribute towards fulfilling the notion of ‘Viksit Bharat’ (developed India) too and can be a prime mover in that direction.

While elucidating as an expert on the idea of ‘Viksit Bharat’, Subramanyam discussed ways and strategies to execute the idea.