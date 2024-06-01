Heat wave death toll soars to 87; Delhi Mungeshpur's 52.9 degrees Celsius reading due to 'sensor malfunction'

The death toll due to heat wave has gone up to 87, according to a report.

A total of 45 people have died in the last 36 hours.

According to the Times of India, 19 more people died of suspected heatstroke in western Odisha, 16 in Uttar Pradesh, while five people succumbed in Bihar, four in Rajasthan and one in Punjab.

Heat wave to severe heat wave conditions prevailed over many parts of Haryana, Chandigarh-Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh; in some parts of Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan and in isolated pockets of Uttarakhand, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Yesterday (Friday), the highest maximum temperature of 48.2°C was reported at Kanpur (West Uttar Pradesh) over the country.

Meanwhile, the IMD, according to the Indian Express, said the reading of 52.9 degrees Celsius at Delhi’s Mungeshpur weather station on May 29 was the result of a “malfunctioning of the sensor”.

Experts from the IMD have found that the automatic weather station (AWS) sensor at Mungeshpur was reporting temperatures “about 3 degrees Celsius higher than the maximum temperature reported by the standard instrument,” the report said.