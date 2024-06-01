Chennai-Mumbai IndiGo flight lands in 'full emergency' after bomb threat; all 172 passengers disembark safely

MUMBAI: An IndiGo flight operating from Chennai to Mumbai with 172 persons on board landed in 'full emergency' conditions here on Saturday after it received a bomb threat, sources have said.

The flight landed at around 8.45 am and the passengers' deplaning has been completed using the step ladder, a source said.

This is the second such incident involving an IndiGo flight in the past week.

On May 28, an IndiGo Varanasi flight from Delhi had received an alleged bomb threat.