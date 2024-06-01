June 4 would mark beginning of a new dawn for India: MK Stalin

The last phase of the seven-phase elections are underway on Saturday. By evening, the elections will conclude and the exit polls would be out, before the counting of votes on June 4.

Both the BJP and the opposition INDIA bloc keep reiterating that they are winning the polls hands down. Ultimately, people would have their last laugh.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday declared that June 4 will mark the beginning of a new dawn for India. In a message posted on platform X, Stalin said that as the INDIA bloc leaders are meeting today to chalk out the next course of action, Stalin said DMK will be represented in the meeting by party treasurer and leader of DMK's Parliamentary party, TR Baalu.

"INDIA Bloc stands on the cusp of victory," Stalin further said.

The aim of forming the opposition bloc was to put an end to the ten year rule of the fascist BJP regime. This appears to have been achieved. The opposition had succeeded in rallying a formidable coalition of democratic forces against the BJP which thought there is no opposition to challenge it. This alliance now offers hope to the people of the country.

Through relentless campaigning, the leaders of the INDIA bloc have dismantled the false image the BJP had created for itself in the public sphere. With just three days remaining for the counting of votes, Stalin asked the cadres to remain vigilant during the counting process