Exit polls predict 98-120 seats for NDA in Andhra Pradesh; BJP likely to pull off a surprise in Odisha

The BJP-led NDA appears to have put up an impressive show going by the Andhra Pradesh assembly exit polls.
According to Axis My India exit polls, the NDA is likely to get 98-120 seats while the YSRCP, 55-77 seats. Of the 98-120 seats, TDP is likely to get 78-96 seats, JSP 16-18 seats and BJP 4-6 seats.
According to People's Pulse, the TDP is expected to win 95-110 assembly seats, while its allies JanaSena may get 14-20 and the BJP 2-5 seats. It projected 45-60 seats for the ruling YSRCP.
At the same time, some exit polls that came out on Saturday has suggested big wins for the ruling party.
The Centre for Politics and Policy Studies projected 95-105 seats for the YSRCP and gave 75-85 seats to the TDP-BJP-JanaSena alliance.
Aaraa Poll Strategies Private Limited predicted a second term for YSRCP with 94-104 seats. It gave the opposition alliance 71-81 assembly seats.
Atma Sakshi SAS projected 98-116 seats for YSRCP while it predicted 59-77 seats for the opposition alliance.
Simultaneous elections to the Andhra Pradesh Assembly and Lok Sabha were held on May 13. The results for the Andhra Pradesh assembly election will be declared on June 4, along with the 2024 Lok Sabha poll results.
NDA would spring a surprise in Odisha
In Odisha, the Axis My India exit poll has predicted 62-80 seats for BJP. As per the exit polls, conducted by Axis My India and India Today, the ruling BJD is expected to witness a dip and secure only 62-80 seats this time, as compared to 113 seats in the 2019 Assembly Elections.
According to the Jan Ki Baat exit poll released on all regional channels in Odisha, the BJP is projected to win 58 seats (±14), the BJD is predicted to secure 81 seats (±12), and the INC is anticipated to claim 8 seats (±2).
BJD on Sunday asserted that the party would form the government in Odisha with a two-thirds majority by winning at least 110 of the 147 assembly constituencies in the state.
The party said it would bag at least 12 of the 21 Lok Sabha seats in the eastern state.
Rejecting exit polls that predicted that the BJP would win 15 Lok Sabha seats in Odisha, the BJD said that exit polls for the state have proved to be wrong in 2014 and 2019 elections and the trend would continue this time as well.
"We are well poised to retain power in the state with a two-thirds majority in the assembly.
Like in 2014 and 2019, this time as well the exit polls will be proved wrong," BJD spokesperson Sasmit Patra said.
"Based on our surveys, analysis and feedback from the ground level, we expect to win at least 12 Lok Sabha seats and 110 seats in the assembly...we will form a strong and stable government in the state," he said.
Meanwhile, Congress leader Pawan Khera took a jibe at Pradeep Gupta, the director of Axis My India and said he "polls for BJP".
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday dismissed the exit polls as "Modi media poll."
"This is not called an exit poll but its name is 'Modi media poll'. This is Modi ji's poll, it is his fantasy poll," he said.
Other INDIA bloc leaders have also denounced the exit polls that came out on Saturday which predicted a third term for the Modi-led BJP government at the centre.
Delhi Chief Minister and AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said that the exit polls are "fake" and "mind games to drive you into depression."
Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday discarded the exit polls and alleged that using it, BJP wanted to benefit from the share market which opens on Monday. He added that "disappointed faces" of BJP leaders are telling the truth.