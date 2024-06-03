CRPF jawan held for molesting two women in West Bengal's Chitpur

KOLKATA: A CRPF jawan was on Monday arrested for allegedly molesting two women in the city's Chitpur area, an officer said.

The jawan, who was returning from election duty in Baruipur in the South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal, reached the Kolkata railway station on Sunday night from where he was scheduled to board a special train.

The jawan on Sunday night allegedly got inside a house adjacent to the station and molested two sisters who were sleeping inside.

"Hearing the screams of the women, locals went to their rescue and managed to grab the CRPF jawan when he was trying to escape. Upon information we went to the spot and detained the accused," the police officer said.

A complained was lodged by the two sisters at the Chitpur police station and an FIR was lodged against the accused.

Reacting to the incident, IG CRPF West Bengal Sector, Birendra Kumar Sharma said the force has started an inquiry into the allegation and in case the jawan was found guilty "necessary action" would be taken against him.

"We have also launched an inquiry. If found guilty, appropriate action will be taken. The force will not tolerate any such behaviour," Sharma added.