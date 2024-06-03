May records 125% jump in heatwave days, says IMD; casualties too surge

NEW DELHI: Heatwave days across the country rose by 125% in May, a record jump compared to normal, impacting a billion people, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Exposure to a longer duration of heatwaves caused a number of heat-related deaths. IMD recorded 206 days of heatwaves against the normal 92 days in 36 sub-divisions of the country.

However, Kerala, coastal Karnataka, Konkan and the north-eastern region have reported no heatwave days. April saw 118 heatwave days against the normal 71, a 66% increase.