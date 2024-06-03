Modi reviews post-cyclone and heatwave situations

NEW DELHI: A day after exit polls predicted a landslide victory for the NDA for a third term, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday chaired meetings to review the situation after cyclone Remal and the persisting heatwave.

According to a statement from the PMO, Modi was briefed by officials about the impact of cyclone Remal and NDRF teams’ work and evacuation operations. The PM instructed the home ministry to monitor the situation and extend assistance for the restoration of normal life.

“The loss of human lives and damage to houses and properties due to landslides and floods in Mizoram, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya and Tripura was also reviewed. PM said that the Centre will continue to extend full support to the state affected by cyclone,” said an official.

At the meeting on the heatwave, the PM directed officials to continue with drills to prevent incidents of fire.