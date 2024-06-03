Nitish leaves for Delhi, says Modi to form government

PATNA: Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar left for New Delhi on Sunday ahead of the announcement of Lok Sabha election results scheduled to be announced on June 4.

When newspersons asked him about the exit polls predicting formation of the Narendra Modi government for third term, Nitish tersely replied, “It will be formed.”

Although official sources claimed that Nitish’s visit to the national capital was for some personal reason, he is also expected to meet topmost BPJ leaders during his trip. He is expected to return to Patna by Monday evening.

Majority of the exit polls have predicted 31-34 seats to NDA. In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, NDA had bagged 39 out of the state’s total 40 seats.

Deputy chief minister and senior BJP leader Vijay Kumar Sinha said that NDA’s performance would be better than what had been projected in the exit polls. Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) patron and former chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi said, “In the INDIA alliance meeting held on Saturday, it could not be decided who should be blamed for the defeat.