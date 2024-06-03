RJD predicts INDIA bloc win in Bihar, dismisses exit polls as psychological trick

PATNA: The RJD on Monday claimed that the INDIA bloc, helmed by it in Bihar, would notch up a tally of "25-plus" in the state with 40 Lok Sabha seats, dubbing exit polls as a "psychological trick".

RJD national spokesperson Manoj Kumar Jha made the statement at a press conference he addressed, flanked by alliance partners, less than 24 hours before the counting of votes was to commence.

"The exit polls have played a psychological trick. Huge money is involved in the exercise. We are told that besides the stock markets, the Prime Minister's Office also has a stake," Jha claimed.

Most exit polls have predicted that the NDA will retain the upper hand in the state, but fall short of the near clean sweep of 2019 when it wrested all but one seat.

Jha said, "The exit poll agencies may claim to have carried out their own surveys. But we gained a first-hand sense of the popular sentiments during the elections. Our leader Tejashwi Yadav, and the coalition represented by him, promised jobs, fresh recruitment in railways and restoration of earlier system of employment in armed forces."

"On the other hand, all that was on offer from NDA were threats of theft of buffaloes, mangalsutras, and water taps," remarked the RJD leader, in a veiled dig at PM Narendra Modi's election speeches.

Jha alleged that "manipulations" during the counting process had prevented the Mahagathbandhan, headed by the RJD, from getting a majority in the 2020 assembly polls and warned of a "pratikaar" (backlash) if similar attempts were made on Tuesday.

"There were at least 10 seats where the contest was close and where our candidates had been called to collect their certificates, only to be told later that they have lost. We expect the officials involved in the counting process to go strictly by the book and not act upon phone calls they might receive from higher-ups," alleged the RJD leader.

He claimed, "There have been a high number of votes cast through postal ballots this time. Such votes are often known to be in favour of a change. We expect that these will be counted properly, taking all parties into confidence."

"We also expect that photo copies of Form 17C will be made available to candidates and counting agents, and every round will be declared complete only after all parties have expressed their satisfaction," he added.

The RJD leader was also asked about Nitish Kumar, a former ally who heads the JD(U), meeting the PM in Delhi where he is also expected to hold talks with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other top BJP leaders.

"We have great respect for Nitish Kumar despite his having left us. This is the sentiment that Tejashwi Yadav has also expressed. We were pained to see how he was made to carry the BJP's poll symbol, like a party foot-soldier, at the PM's roadshow in Patna during the polls. It appears that the CM is unable to make his own decisions and acting as per the instructions of some so-called close aides with no ground beneath their feet," alleged Jha.