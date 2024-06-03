Woman killed, husband injured as dumper knocks down motorbike in Thane

THANE: A 52-year-old woman was killed and her husband got injured after a dumper knocked down their motorbike at Dombivli in Thane district on Sunday.

According to the Vishnu Nagar police, the couple was returning after completing their passport-related work as they were planning to go on a trip abroad.

The victim, Sneha Dabhilkar, was riding a pillion when the speeding dumper coming from the opposite direction knocked down the motorbike.

The couple fell down and the woman was crushed to death under the dumper's wheels.The woman's husband was injured and undergoing treatment at a hospital, police added.

The body was sent to a government hospital for postmortem.

The dumper driver was arrested and booked under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Motor Vehicles Act, the police added.