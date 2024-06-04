A staggering political and decisively moral defeat for Modi: Jairam Ramesh

MUMBAI: Trends for all 543 seats are now available. It has become clear that it will be a staggering political and decisively moral defeat for Narendra Modi, said senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh.

In a message posted on platform X, the Congress leader added that “the exit polls that Modi orchestrated have been completely exposed for what they were – a total sham.”

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut said the INDIA alliance has surpassed the numbers predicted by the exit polls and affirmed the opposition bloc will win 295 Lok Sabha seats.

Speaking to reporters, Raut said the Congress, which barely got 50 seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, is now poised to bag 150 seats.

Counting of votes was underway across the country on Tuesday for polls to the 543-member Lok Sabha.

"The picture is that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) will be ahead in Maharashtra and the INDIA alliance will win 295 (seats in the country)," Raut claimed.

"The INDIA alliance has crossed the figures predicted by the exit polls and sprinted ahead. It will cross 295 seats," the Rajya Sabha member added.

The Congress-led INDIA bloc was leading in 200 seats in the early trends, a performance that appeared much better than what was predicted in the exit polls.

(With inputs from PTI)