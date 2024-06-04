BJP may influence outcome in many UP seats: Akhilesh

LUCKNOW: Claiming that the country would be free from negative powers after the counting of votes on Tuesday, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav questioned the 10-year rule of the Modi government by raising a slew of issues here on Monday.
Interacting with media persons just a day ahead of the results of Lok Sabha elections 2024, the SP chief expressed doubt that the ruling BJP could influence the counting process by delaying it until late evening and altering the results under darkness by effecting power outage.
Referring to the electoral irregularities allegedly committed in the past during the Chandigarh Mayoral polls, which witnessed court intervention, the SP chief said, “The people of the country are agitated. They are ready to start a new freedom struggle to save the future of the country on the lines of Mahatma Gandhi’s call for ‘Do or Die’. People are prepared to make sacrifices as under the BJP rule, life has become very difficult,” said the SP chief.
Raising questions on the authenticity of exit poll figures related to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections while rejecting them, the SP chief said that it was only an effort to create an atmosphere in favour of the BJP. He also accused the firms conducting exit polls of being involved in managing the polling booths for the ruling party. He reiterated that the internal survey of the Samajwadi Party indicated maximum seats for the INDIA bloc in Uttar Pradesh.
He expressed hope that the Election Commission of India would ensure compliance with all the rules and regulations besides ensuring the security of counting agents of the stakeholders while claiming that upon witnessing defeat, BJP could indulge in the intimidation of the counting agents of rivals through misuse of government machinery. Akhilesh launched a blistering attack on the ruling party, saying that the ‘false nationalism’ of the BJP had damaged the country a lot.
“It has spoiled social harmony leading to caste and community conflicts. A conspiracy has been hatched to do away with the provision of reservation guaranteed by the Constitution of India,” said the SP chief. Raising the issue of unemployment, Akhilesh, while reading out a statement, said that ruing party had cheated the youth of the country. It got the papers of the entrance test of recruitment drives leaked handing out a bleak future to jobless youngsters.
Results to be unlike exit poll: Sonia
Congress leader Sonia Gandhi on Monday said her party is very hopeful that the results of the Lok Sabha elections will be opposite to what has been shown in the exit polls. “We have to wait, and see,” Sonia Gandhi said. The Congress and other INDIA bloc parties have trashed exit polls, claiming these surveys were a work of “fantasy” and asserting that the opposition will win