BJP may influence outcome in many UP seats: Akhilesh

LUCKNOW: Claiming that the country would be free from negative powers after the counting of votes on Tuesday, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav questioned the 10-year rule of the Modi government by raising a slew of issues here on Monday.

Interacting with media persons just a day ahead of the results of Lok Sabha elections 2024, the SP chief expressed doubt that the ruling BJP could influence the counting process by delaying it until late evening and altering the results under darkness by effecting power outage.

Referring to the electoral irregularities allegedly committed in the past during the Chandigarh Mayoral polls, which witnessed court intervention, the SP chief said, “The people of the country are agitated. They are ready to start a new freedom struggle to save the future of the country on the lines of Mahatma Gandhi’s call for ‘Do or Die’. People are prepared to make sacrifices as under the BJP rule, life has become very difficult,” said the SP chief.