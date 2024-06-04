BJP on its way to score ‘Perfect 10’ in Chhattisgarh again, ex-CM Bhupesh Baghel loses

RAIPUR: It was an occasion to celebrate for the BJP in Chhattisgarh as the saffron party continued to maintain its winning streak since the 2023 Assembly polls and looked set to win ten out of the 11 Lok Sabha seats.

The BJP has won the eight seats whose results have been declared so far. In two seats, the BJP maintains a compelling lead while in the remaining constituency of Korba, the Congress candidate Jyotsana Mahant looks comfortably placed to retain her seat.

The BJP reiterated its electoral supremacy in Chhattisgarh sustaining the initial leads it got in most of the seats and is likely to repeat the tally of 10 seats it secured in the parliamentary elections of 2004, 2009 and 2014. In the 2019 elections, the BJP won nine seats.

The defeats in the seats of Rajnandgaon and Janjgir-Champa where the former chief minister Bhupesh Baghel and ex-minister Shiv Deheriya respectively contested came as a major surprise for the Congress that expected to secure a better performance than all the Lok Sabha polls held previously.