BJP on its way to score ‘Perfect 10’ in Chhattisgarh again, ex-CM Bhupesh Baghel loses

RAIPUR: It was an occasion to celebrate for the BJP in Chhattisgarh as the saffron party continued to maintain its winning streak since the 2023 Assembly polls and looked set to win ten out of the 11 Lok Sabha seats.
The BJP has won the eight seats whose results have been declared so far. In two seats, the BJP maintains a compelling lead while in the remaining constituency of Korba, the Congress candidate Jyotsana Mahant looks comfortably placed to retain her seat.
The BJP reiterated its electoral supremacy in Chhattisgarh sustaining the initial leads it got in most of the seats and is likely to repeat the tally of 10 seats it secured in the parliamentary elections of 2004, 2009 and 2014. In the 2019 elections, the BJP won nine seats.
The defeats in the seats of Rajnandgaon and Janjgir-Champa where the former chief minister Bhupesh Baghel and ex-minister Shiv Deheriya respectively contested came as a major surprise for the Congress that expected to secure a better performance than all the Lok Sabha polls held previously.
The BJP’s campaign during the 2024 elections was based on Modi Ki Guarantee and good governance of the Vishnu Deo Sai government in the state while the Congress relied on the Nyay pledges and 25 guarantees and alleged that the saffron party was planning to abolish reservations.
Baghel lost to sitting BJP MP Santosh Pandey while a new face Kamla Jangde defeated Deheriya.
The ruling party retained Raipur seat where the senior BJP leader and the cabinet minister Brijmohan Agrawal won by a record margin of over 5.75 lakh votes defeating the Congress’ Vikas Upadhya.
Prominent losers of the Congress included ex-MP and former state home minister Tamradhwaj Sahu, who lost to Roop Kumari Choudhary, and sitting MLAs Kawasi Lakhma and Devendra Yadav who lost from the seats of Bastar and Bilaspur respectively to lesser known candidates in the fray.
Congress leaders said they couldn't find conceivable reasons for the debacle the party suffered in Chhattisgarh where PM Narendra Modi’s Guarantee apparently eclipsed the Nyay pledges and 25 guarantees declared by the Congress.