Once again, anxiety grips Chhattisgarh after month-long wait for results

RAIPUR: The 2024 Lok Sabha polls were fifth for Chhattisgarh after it came into existence in November 2000 and the people of the state, like the previous four elections, had to wait for nearly a month for the results.
The parliamentary polls for 11 seats in the state this year were held in three-phases on April 19, April 26 and May 7.
As per the official data, the voter turnout in the state rose by 1.31% compared to the 2019 elections when the polling percentage was 71.49%.
With BJP apparently seen to have a clear edge over Congress in Chhattisgarh, a degree of disquiet prevails among the voters over which party might gain or lose. The majority of exit polls have predicted a big win for the BJP.
In the largely bipolar contested Lok Sabha (LS) elections, the BJP consistently increased its vote share and trounced the Congress by winning ten of the 11 seats from 1998 onwards barring the 2019 elections when it won from nine constituencies.
The electoral scale too was found tilted in favour of BJP in four Scheduled Tribe (ST) and one Scheduled Caste (SC) reserved seats. The BJP has always been winning the reserved constituencies and lost Bastar seat only once in 2019.
Ahead of counting of votes, the BJP enthused with the pollsters’ prediction is claiming to win all 11 seats, while the Congress cited the exit polls as delusion and asserted the party will create a history by securing a much better performance than all the Lok Saha polls held earlier.
BJP’s campaign was based on ‘Modi Ki Guarantee’ and good governance of Vishnu Deo Sai government in the state, while the Congress relied on five Nyay and 25 guarantees as it attacked the saffron party on the issue of reservations and the Constitution.
The trends in all previous Lok Sabha polls in Chhattisgarh showed the BJP, besides maintaining an upper hand, had also increased its vote share.
In 2009 parliamentary elections that saw 56.3% voter turnout, the BJP’s share was 45%, while the Congress that won only one seat could get 37.3 % of the total votes. In 2014, the share of BJP vote percentage was 49.7 while of the Congress 39.1 %.
In 2019, there was again a difference of almost 10 % between the two national parties with BJP (50.7) winning nine seats and Congress (40.9) in remaining two.
Since 2000
