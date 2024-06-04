Once again, anxiety grips Chhattisgarh after month-long wait for results

RAIPUR: The 2024 Lok Sabha polls were fifth for Chhattisgarh after it came into existence in November 2000 and the people of the state, like the previous four elections, had to wait for nearly a month for the results.

The parliamentary polls for 11 seats in the state this year were held in three-phases on April 19, April 26 and May 7.

As per the official data, the voter turnout in the state rose by 1.31% compared to the 2019 elections when the polling percentage was 71.49%.

With BJP apparently seen to have a clear edge over Congress in Chhattisgarh, a degree of disquiet prevails among the voters over which party might gain or lose. The majority of exit polls have predicted a big win for the BJP.

In the largely bipolar contested Lok Sabha (LS) elections, the BJP consistently increased its vote share and trounced the Congress by winning ten of the 11 seats from 1998 onwards barring the 2019 elections when it won from nine constituencies.

The electoral scale too was found tilted in favour of BJP in four Scheduled Tribe (ST) and one Scheduled Caste (SC) reserved seats. The BJP has always been winning the reserved constituencies and lost Bastar seat only once in 2019.