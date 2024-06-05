India deserves faster economic growth that's ecologically sustainable: Jairam Ramesh

NEW DELHI: India deserves faster economic growth that is socially just and ecologically sustainable, former environment minister and senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said on Wednesday.

On World Environment Day, Ramesh called for enforcement of laws and regulations, without fear or favour and strengthening of institutions.

In a post on X, Ramesh said, "June 5th is celebrated as World Environment Day to mark the opening of the first-ever UN Conference on the Human Environment in Stockholm in 1972."

It was in this assembly that Indira Gandhi had made her historic speech on June 14, he said.