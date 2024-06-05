Left hails Lok Sabha poll results for ending 'one-party authoritarian rule'

NEW DELHI: With the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) failing to achieve a simple majority in the Lok Sabha elections, the Left parties on Wednesday launched a broadside against the ruling party and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in particular. The Communist Party of India (CPI) said that the results of the 18th Lok Sabha elections have ended 'one-party authoritarian rule'.

“The people of India have given their verdict in defence of our constitution, secular democratic fabric of our country and against the politics of hate, discriminations, growing unemployment, attacks on federalism, minorities, democratic and human rights and unparallel miseries of the people with high price rise,” read a statement issued by the party.

The Left party further applauded the people for opposing and challenging the BJP by giving their verdict in defence of the “idea of India” enshrined in the Constitution.

The CPI also congratulated the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc for their performances saying that the BJP could have further been cut to size had there been ‘better seat-sharing’ arrangements among the opposition group partners and united campaigns.

The Left parties except the Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) had a seat sharing understanding with the Congress, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) as part of INDIA in Bihar and Tamil Nadu. They have jointly won nine seats: Tamil Nadu (4), Kerala (2), Bihar (2) and one in Rajasthan.

The Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPIM), which won four constituencies, threw political analysts for a loop in Rajasthan as its candidate from Sikar Atma Ram won the election by more than 72,000 votes. The CPI and CPI-Marxist-Leninist (Liberation) grabbed two seats each in Tamil Nadu and Bihar respectively.