Left hails Lok Sabha poll results for ending 'one-party authoritarian rule'

NEW DELHI: With the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) failing to achieve a simple majority in the Lok Sabha elections, the Left parties on Wednesday launched a broadside against the ruling party and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in particular. The Communist Party of India (CPI) said that the results of the 18th Lok Sabha elections have ended 'one-party authoritarian rule'.
“The people of India have given their verdict in defence of our constitution, secular democratic fabric of our country and against the politics of hate, discriminations, growing unemployment, attacks on federalism, minorities, democratic and human rights and unparallel miseries of the people with high price rise,” read a statement issued by the party.
The Left party further applauded the people for opposing and challenging the BJP by giving their verdict in defence of the “idea of India” enshrined in the Constitution.
The CPI also congratulated the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc for their performances saying that the BJP could have further been cut to size had there been ‘better seat-sharing’ arrangements among the opposition group partners and united campaigns.
The Left parties except the Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) had a seat sharing understanding with the Congress, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) as part of INDIA in Bihar and Tamil Nadu. They have jointly won nine seats: Tamil Nadu (4), Kerala (2), Bihar (2) and one in Rajasthan.
The Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPIM), which won four constituencies, threw political analysts for a loop in Rajasthan as its candidate from Sikar Atma Ram won the election by more than 72,000 votes. The CPI and CPI-Marxist-Leninist (Liberation) grabbed two seats each in Tamil Nadu and Bihar respectively.
The CPI emerged victorious in Tiruppur and Nagapattinam. Raja Ram Singh of CPIML (Liberation) succeeded in Karakat, while Sudama Prasad of the same party defeated Union minister RK Singh of the BJP. The CPIML (Liberation) has made a comeback to the Lok Sabha after a gap of 25 years. It had last won a seat in the 1999 general elections. The RSP’s NK Premachandran defeated his nearest rival M Mukesh of the CPIM in Kollam (Kerala).
The CPIM general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Wednesday said that falling short of majority is a major setback for the BJP and especially Modi.
“They were claiming to win 400 seats very arrogantly. Their aggressive call for 400 paar (breaching the 400-seat mark) has disappeared into thin air; they didn't even win a simple majority on their own. They couldn’t reclaim what they had in 2014 and 2019… This is an achievement for the people who have voted in favour of democracy and to protect the Constitution so that their everyday issues can be addressed. BJP has got no mandate, it has been given to the NDA,” said Yechury.
The national general secretary of the CPIML (Liberation) Dipankar Bhattacharya said the results are a mandate against the dictatorship of Modi.
The performance of the INDIA bloc in Uttar Pradesh has paved the way for the success of the alliance in the country, which is a befitting reply to the BJP and a rejection of the regime led by Modi and Amit Shah, he said. “The livelihood crisis of the people and the divisive policies adopted by the BJP has also been defeated,” he added.
Meanwhile, the CPI said that it would continue to play an important role within the INDIA bloc by mobilizing the Indian people in defence of their fundamental rights and for a better future.
“The results of the Left as a whole and the CPI in particular demand proper introspection. The party will critically review the election results when detailed reports will be available,” the CPI statement stated.