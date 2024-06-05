Modi dials Naidu, Shah calls up Nitish and other Bihar allies

NEW DELHI: Hours after it came clear on Tuesday that the BJP would not achieve its target of winning 370 Lok Sabha seats by itself, the party’s leaders opened talks with the chiefs of other NDA allies on government formation. Narendra Modi was the first to talk to Telugu Desam chief N Chandrababu Naidu, while Amit Shah took the responsibility of speaking to Bihar’s Nitish Kumar, Chirag Paswan and Jitan Ram Manjhi.
A meeting of all NDA leaders has been called in Delhi on Wednesday. The BJP party machinery is being primed for possible government formation by Thursday. Party leaders hope to conduct a simple swearing-in ceremony on Sunday or Monday.
As the initial voting trends painted a challenging picture for the BJP, Amit Shah spoke to former Bihar chief minister and Hindustani Awam Morcha leader Manjhi after the latter was elected from the Gaya Lok Sabha seat. Manjhi declared his unconditional support for PM Modi soon after the conversation with Shah.
In the second half of the day, Shah reached the residence of BJP’s national president J P Nadda and went into an hours-long huddle over government formation. In between these talks, Shah rang Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan and congratulated him on being elected from Hajipur with a margin of over a lakh votes. Like Manjhi, Chirag Paswan, whose party won all the five seats it contested in Bihar, declared his unconditional support for PM Modi.
Shah spoke to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar next and sent BJP Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Chaudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha to the CM’s residence to discuss government formation and post-result strategies.
“Prime Minister Modi, recognising the gravity of the situation, personally engaged in dialogue with prominent regional leaders, including a pivotal conversation with the influential Chandrababu Naidu. The exchanges between BJP leaders and their allies underscored a coordinated effort to assess the evolving electoral landscape and devise a unified strategy,” said a BJP leader.
Till late Tuesday evening, Shah and other party leaders including Nadda and Rajnath Singh continued discussing strategies and analysing outcomes. The consultations with potential allies, too, went on till late in the night.
“The emerging narrative painted a picture of resilience and adaptability within the NDA camp, showcasing a willingness to forge alliances and consensus to navigate the complexities of governance,” said the senior BJP leader.
