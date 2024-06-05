Modi dials Naidu, Shah calls up Nitish and other Bihar allies

NEW DELHI: Hours after it came clear on Tuesday that the BJP would not achieve its target of winning 370 Lok Sabha seats by itself, the party’s leaders opened talks with the chiefs of other NDA allies on government formation. Narendra Modi was the first to talk to Telugu Desam chief N Chandrababu Naidu, while Amit Shah took the responsibility of speaking to Bihar’s Nitish Kumar, Chirag Paswan and Jitan Ram Manjhi.

A meeting of all NDA leaders has been called in Delhi on Wednesday. The BJP party machinery is being primed for possible government formation by Thursday. Party leaders hope to conduct a simple swearing-in ceremony on Sunday or Monday.