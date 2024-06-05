Nine trekkers feared dead in Sahastratal of Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi, 11 rescued by helicopters, 5 bodies recovered

DEHRADUN: Nine members of a 22-person trekking team from Karnataka lost their lives after being caught in extreme weather conditions in Sahastratal, Uttarkashi. The Indian Air Force (IAF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) recovered five bodies using a helicopter.

Rescue operations were suspended earlier due to deteriorating weather conditions, but eleven members were safely evacuated.

Upon receiving news of the incident, District Magistrate Dr. Meharban Singh Bisht swiftly mobilized the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) headquarters to dispatch a rescue team to the site.

Additionally, DM Bisht instructed the prompt deployment of local rescue teams to aid in the immediate rescue of the stranded trekkers.

SDRF commandant Manikant Mishra told The New Indian Express, "In the early hours of Wednesday, a team of SDRF from district headquarters Uttarkashi has also left to aid in the rescue action from Budhakedar side of Tehri district."

Uttarkashi Senior Superintendent of Police Arpan Yaduvanshi told TNIE, "SDRF mountaineering team from Dehradun airlifted to the accident site for aerial recce. Apart from this, a back-up team is also being sent from Nehru Institute of Mountaineering (NIM).

Earlier on Tuesday, Rajesh Thakur, president and guide of trekking agency Uttarkashi, apprised the district administration that a 22-member trekking team sent by the Himalayan View Trekking Agency, Maneri, to the Malla-Silla-Kushkalyan-Sahastratal track, had gone missing.

As per reports from official sources, a group of 18 trekkers from Karnataka, one from Maharashtra, and three local guides embarked on an expedition to Sahastratal on May 29. The team was scheduled to return by June 7.

However, during their journey from the last camp to Sahastratal the previous day, inclement weather caused them to lose their way. Subsequently, the trekking agency in charge initiated a search and tragically discovered that four members of the group had perished.

According to information received from the disaster management office, rescue teams have recovered five dead bodies. The deceased include Sindhu Vakelam, Asha Sudhakar, Sujata Mungurwadi, Vinayak Mungurwadi, and Chitra Pranit.

"Sahastratal is at an altitude of about 4100-4400 meters and the place of the incident is located in the district Uttarkashi and Tehri district border area. Instructions have been given to send High Himalaya Rescue Team from Uttarkashi and Ghansali Tehri on both sides for the speedy rescue of the stranded team members," District Magistrate Dr. Meharban Singh Bisht said to TNIE.

The list of rescued trekkers safely evacuated by the Indian Air Force and SDRF :

1. Soumya Kanale

2. Smriti Dolas

3. Sheena Lakshmi

4. S Shiva Jyoti

5. Anil Jamtige Arunachal Bhatt

6. Bharat Bommana Gaudar

7. Madhu Kiran Reddy

8. Jayaprakash B.S.

Rescued trekkers currently staying in Naitini-Bhatwadi:

1. S Sudhakar

2. Vinay M.K.

3. Vivek Sridhar

4. Navin A

5. Ritika Jindal