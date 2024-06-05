Over 4 lakh NOTA votes cast in Lok Sabha elections in Gujarat

AHMEDABAD: If NOTA (None of The Above) were a candidate in any of the Gujarat Assembly constituencies and polled the number of votes that came its way there, it would have performed quite well.

A total of 4.60 lakh NOTA votes were cast in the BJP's stronghold, reflecting a growing wave of dissent against the current ruling party.

Two prominent BJP candidates from Gujarat, CR Patil, the state president, and Amit Shah, the Union Home Minister, secured some of the biggest victory margins in the nation. Nevertheless, a considerable number of NOTA votes were also recorded in their constituencies.

In Gujarat, a total of 4,60,341 votes were cast for NOTA, accounting for 1.60 percent of the total vote, compared to independents who received 1.89 percent.

In Gandhinagar, Amit Shah's constituency, 22,005 NOTA votes were cast.

In Navsari, CR Patil's constituency, 20,462 NOTA were votes recorded.