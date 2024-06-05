Over 4 lakh NOTA votes cast in Lok Sabha elections in Gujarat

AHMEDABAD: If NOTA (None of The Above) were a candidate in any of the Gujarat Assembly constituencies and polled the number of votes that came its way there, it would have performed quite well.
A total of 4.60 lakh NOTA votes were cast in the BJP's stronghold, reflecting a growing wave of dissent against the current ruling party.
Two prominent BJP candidates from Gujarat, CR Patil, the state president, and Amit Shah, the Union Home Minister, secured some of the biggest victory margins in the nation. Nevertheless, a considerable number of NOTA votes were also recorded in their constituencies.
In Gujarat, a total of 4,60,341 votes were cast for NOTA, accounting for 1.60 percent of the total vote, compared to independents who received 1.89 percent.
In Gandhinagar, Amit Shah's constituency, 22,005 NOTA votes were cast.
In Navsari, CR Patil's constituency, 20,462 NOTA were votes recorded.
According to the data, Union Home Minister Amit Shah received a total of 10,10,972 votes, while Congress candidate Sonal Patel garnered 2,66,256 votes. Shah defeated Patel by a margin of 7,44,716 votes. Meanwhile, BJP's CR Patil achieved a margin of 7.73 lakh votes in Navsari, Gujarat.
The Dahod constituency recorded the highest number of NOTA votes at 34,938, while Ahmedabad East had the lowest with 10,503 votes.
Significant NOTA counts were also observed in constituencies like Ahmedabad West where 14,007 such votes were cast and in Rajkot with 15,922, and Vadodara with 18,388.
Other constituencies that saw notable NOTA numbers included Chhota Udepur with 29,655 votes, Bardoli with 25,542, Bharuch with 23,283, Banaskantha with 22,167, and Sabarkantha with 21,076.
The data indicates that the Panchmahal constituency recorded 20,103 NOTA votes, followed by 18,765 in Bhavnagar, 18,742 in Kutch, 18,824 in Kheda, 18,373 in Valsad, 16,722 in Patan, 15,930 in Anand, 14,013 in Junagadh, 13,563 in Porbandar, 13,299 in Surendranagar, 11,626 in Mehsana, 11,349 in Amreli, and 11,084 in Jamnagar.
Importantly, NOTA votes were also cast in postal ballot voting, with 11,089 election workers choosing the NOTA option.
The highest number of NOTA votes in postal ballots was recorded in the Bhavnagar constituency, where 1,048 people voted for NOTA.