PM Modi inundated with congratulatory wishes from leaders across the world

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been inundated with congratulatory messages from over 30 world leaders on being elected for his third successive term.

"Congratulations to Narendra Modi on the new electoral victory and my warmest wishes for good work. Certain that we will continue to work together to strengthen the friendship that unites Italy and India and consolidate cooperation on various issues that bind us," said Italian PM Giorgia Meloni.

PM Modi thanked her for the wishes, saying India is committed to deepen its strategic partnership with Italy which is underpinned by shared values and interests.

After his swearing-in, PM Modi is likely to embark on his first international trip to Italy to attend the G7 Summit for which he has been invited by PM Meloni. The Summit is slated to be between June 13th to 15th in Borgo Egnazia in Apulia.

In the wishes extended by China, the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) spokesperson said, "Congratulations to PM Modi, BJP and the NDA on the election victory. We look forward to a healthy and stable China-India relationship."