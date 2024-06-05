PM Modi likely to be sworn in for third term on June 8?

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to be sworn in for his third consecutive term on June 8 with a new cabinet initially comprising 10-15 ministers, including from its allies, later in the evening.
Sources close to the ruling BJP said that a significant reshuffle in the cabinet with potential adjustments to key ministries would also be effected on the same day as the Modi government doesn't want to waste any time in working on its 100-day agenda.
Some party insiders further hinted at a strategic distribution of ministries, with the possibility of rural development and health portfolios being allocated to potential allies such as the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) or the Janata Dal United (JDU). Meanwhile, crucial departments including home, finance and railways are likely to continue with the BJP.
Ahead of the scheduled NDA meeting on Wednesday, both the JDU and TDP have reportedly submitted letters of support to the Modi-led government.
The impending cabinet reshuffle would underscore the Modi government's commitment to inclusive governance and coalition-building in its third term, as the nation looks forward to the direction of policies and priorities under the new administration.
Earlier on Wednesday, PM Modi tendered his resignation to President Droupadi Murmu who asked him to continue till a new government assumes office.
"The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, met the President today and tendered his resignation along with the Council of Ministers. The President has accepted the resignation and requested Shri Narendra Modi and the Council of Ministers to continue till the new Government assumes office," the communique said.