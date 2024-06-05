PM Modi likely to be sworn in for third term on June 8?

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to be sworn in for his third consecutive term on June 8 with a new cabinet initially comprising 10-15 ministers, including from its allies, later in the evening.

Sources close to the ruling BJP said that a significant reshuffle in the cabinet with potential adjustments to key ministries would also be effected on the same day as the Modi government doesn't want to waste any time in working on its 100-day agenda.

Some party insiders further hinted at a strategic distribution of ministries, with the possibility of rural development and health portfolios being allocated to potential allies such as the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) or the Janata Dal United (JDU). Meanwhile, crucial departments including home, finance and railways are likely to continue with the BJP.