4 Chhattisgarh netas beyond Durg carry outsider tag, lose election this time

RAIPUR: Three senior Congress leaders and a BJP leader from Durg district, who contested from other Lok Sabha constituencies in Chhattisgarh, lost the polls this time, apparently due to their outsider tag.

Congress fielded former chief minister Bhupesh Baghel, a legislator from Patan seat, from Rajnandgaon Lok Sabha constituency, a BJP stronghold. Baghel lost to BJP candidate Santosh Pandey by 44,411 votes despite his popularity over his schemes as CM.

The BJP got a shock from Korba Lok Sabha seat where Rajya Sabha MP and party vice-president Saroj Pandey lost to Jyotsana Mahant of the Congress by a margin of 44,483 votes. Pandey lost in the constituency from where there are two cabinet ministers in the Vishnu Deo Sai government.

The BJP won six out of the eight assembly segments of Korba LS constituency in last year’s state polls. Pandey was elected as an MLA in 2008 and a Lok Sabha MP in 2009.

Senior Congress leader Tamrdhwaj Sahu, who was the state home minister in the Bhupesh Baghel cabinet and won Lok Sabha elections from Durg seat in 2014, lost to BJP’s new face Roop Kumari Chowdhary in Mahasamund constituency by 145,456 votes.

In Bilaspur LS constituency, Congress MLA Devendra Yadav fought against first-time BJP candidate Tokhan Sahu and lost by a margin of 164,558 votes.

In these four seats, the BJP banked on Modi magic in the poll battle against the Congress. The saffron party continued to maintain its winning streak following the 2023 Assembly polls and bagged 10 out of the 11 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

The BJP’s campaign in the Lok Sabha polls was based on Modi Ki Guarantee and good governance of Vishnu Deo Sai government in the state. The Congress banked on on 5 Nyay promises and 25 guarantees besides accused the BJP of trying to abolish reservations and the Constitution.