Hasina, Prachanda, Wickremesinghe to attend PM Modi’s swearing-in

NEW DELHI: Leaders from India’s neighbourhood are likely to attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s swearing in for his third term.

While Bangladesh’s Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Nepal’s Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal also known as Prachanda and Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe have already confirmed their attendance, the others have yet to.

According to sources, invitations have been sent to Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives and Mauritius. A large number of dignitaries are expected to attend the event which is likely to be on June 9. Sources say that the event could take place in the Rashtrapati Bhawan.

Speculation is rife on whether Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu will attend the ceremony as he too has reportedly been invited. If Muizzu does travel to India, it will be his first visit after he came into power in November 2023.