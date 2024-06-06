LS polls: 280 MPs elected for first time

NEW DELHI: The 18th Lok Sabha will see about 280 MPs who have been elected for the first time, an increase from the 2019 elections when 267 members were first-time MPs.

A total of 263 newly elected MPs have previously served as members of Lok Sabha.

Additionally, 16 MPs have been members of Rajya Sabha, and one MP has served seven terms in Lok Sabha, according to think-tank PRS Legislative Research.

Of the re-elected MPs, eight changed their constituency, and one was re-elected from two constituencies.