Man injured as fire erupts in three-storey building in Jaipur, coaching students evacuated

JAIPUR: A man suffered burn injuries in a fire that broke out at a furniture shop in a three-storey building on the Gopalpura bypass here on Thursday, police said.

The store was located on the ground floor of the building, which housed a coaching centre on its top floor.

After information was received, teams of police and fire department rushed to the spot and evacuated around 30 students from the coaching centre, SHO of Bajaj Nagar police station Ran Singh said.

Singh said the blaze broke out on the ground floor due to a short circuit.

A man present on the second floor suffered minor burn injuries while rushing out and he was admitted to a hospital, the SHO said.

The police, meanwhile, had to stop traffic movement on the bypass, which is a busy road, until the blaze was brought under control by the firefighting team.