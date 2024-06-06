Rajasthan: After Congress fightback, cracks within BJP widen, future tense for Sharma

JAIPUR: After a significant shift in the Lok Sabha election results in Rajasthan, a disturbing flux within the ruling BJP seems to have set in. Factionalism has intensified in the saffron camp. The BJP, which bagged all 25 seats in Rajasthan in the last two elections, has been reduced to 14 seats, while the tally of the Congress and its allies has gone up to 11.

Following their improved performance, the Congress has renewed its attack on the BJP. “There is no doubt that the people were angry with the government. They were upset with the Prime Minister’s indecent language and his practice of asking for votes by visiting temples,” said Govind Singh Dotasara, the state Congress chief.

“Out of the 25 BJP representatives here, 24 were useless people sitting in Delhi who could not do any work. The people were angry with them too,” said Dotasara. In the face of Congress attacks, silence prevailed in the BJP camp. Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, party state chief CP Joshi and other prominent leaders have remained quiet. They have issued statements congratulating the formation of the NDA government at the Centre but they have not commented on the results in Rajasthan.