Rajasthan: After Congress fightback, cracks within BJP widen, future tense for Sharma

JAIPUR: After a significant shift in the Lok Sabha election results in Rajasthan, a disturbing flux within the ruling BJP seems to have set in. Factionalism has intensified in the saffron camp. The BJP, which bagged all 25 seats in Rajasthan in the last two elections, has been reduced to 14 seats, while the tally of the Congress and its allies has gone up to 11.
Following their improved performance, the Congress has renewed its attack on the BJP. “There is no doubt that the people were angry with the government. They were upset with the Prime Minister’s indecent language and his practice of asking for votes by visiting temples,” said Govind Singh Dotasara, the state Congress chief.
“Out of the 25 BJP representatives here, 24 were useless people sitting in Delhi who could not do any work. The people were angry with them too,” said Dotasara. In the face of Congress attacks, silence prevailed in the BJP camp. Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, party state chief CP Joshi and other prominent leaders have remained quiet. They have issued statements congratulating the formation of the NDA government at the Centre but they have not commented on the results in Rajasthan.
Bikaner’s newly elected MP and Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal traveled to Delhi on Wednesday by train to attend the Modi Cabinet meeting. Forest Minister Sanjay Sharma announced that the reasons for the defeat in 11 seats will be reviewed.
The party’s underperformance has sparked speculation that it may create trouble for CM Bhajanlal Sharma. In the last assembly elections, the BJP leadership replaced the old CMs in Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh with new faces. Under CM Vishnudev Sai, the BJP won 10 of the 11 seats in Chhattisgarh.
In MP, led by Mohanlal Yadav, the party bagged all 29 seats. In this context, questions are being raised about Sharma’s leadership. Since the assembly polls, other factions, including former CM Vasundhara Raje, are unhappy with Sharma as CM. Consequently, the buzz on removing has intensified.