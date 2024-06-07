20 injured after bus carrying pilgrims overturns in Rajasthan's Dausa

RAJASTHAN: At least 20 people were injured after a bus carrying pilgrims from the Char Dham Yatra overturned in Rajasthan's Dausa, police said on Friday.

According to officials, the incident took place near Brahmbad village under the Mehandipur Balaji police station on National Highway-21.

The pilgrims were returning from a journey to Kedarnath and Badrinath as part of their Char Dham pilgrimage when the accident occurred.

The bus, which was en route to Bhilwara's Kotdi village, overturned suddenly when the driver allegedly dozed off at the wheel, causing the vehicle to lose control and flip over.

The injured passengers, including a 14-year-old boy, were initially admitted to Sikrai Hospital. Due to severe injuries, they were later transferred to Dausa District Hospital with help of four ambulances.

Among the injured, three individuals in critical condition were later referred to Jaipur for advanced medical treatment. The rest continue to receive care at Dausa District Hospital.

"20 people were there and the bus overturned near Mehandipur Balaji. Three serious injured were referred to Jaipur. All of them belonged to one village," informed Dinesh Meena, doctor at district hospital Dausa.

Authorities are investigating the exact cause of the driver's lapse that led to the accident.