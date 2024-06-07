After poll drubbing, cracks in Bengal BJP come out in open

“I did not get the desired result despite giving my best. Those who decided to field me from Burdwan-Durgapur would be able to explain. Many workers were not out in the field. The party has not been able to grow since the 2021 assembly polls. Those in charge need to ponder,” Ghosh said.

Gosh, who lost to TMC’s Kirti Azad by a margin of over 1.37 lakh votes after shifting out of his Midnapore constituency, was the BJP chief when the party increased its Lok Sabha seat tally from two to 18 in 2019. He led the party when it bagged 77 of 294 seats in the 2021 assembly polls.

A section of BJP leaders feels that BJP’s central leadership relied too much on Opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari who defected to the BJP from TMC in 2020. The grouse is that Adhikari does not want to listen to the demands of the state BJP leaders.

State BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar, who won the Balurghat Lok Sabha seat by a margin of only 10,386 votes, said the party lost many seats unexpectedly. “I never thought Ghosh would lose. My entire family was disheartened. He was our leader and he lost to Azad.” He said he did not make all the decisions but would have to take responsibility as the state president. “Even though someone else took the decision, I will take the blame.”

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the more chief minister Mamata Banerjee harasses Adhikari, the higher the BJP would give him the position.

No growth since 2019

