Congress did not reject EVMs, says P Chidambaram

CHENNAI: Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Friday said his party did not reject EVMs and the party is for improvement of VVPAT.

Answering a question at a press conference here, Chidambaram said that in the Congress party's manifesto for the Lok Sabha polls, 'we did not reject EVMs.'

"Please read the manifesto, what we say is, the VVPAT slip, in order for us to read, displays for about 4-5 seconds and then the slip falls inside the box. What we say in the manifesto is that there should be one more improvement," he said.

Rather than the slip automatically falling inside the VVPAT box, the voter should be able to receive it, see that and then deposit it into the box and with this improvement, there will be no doubt for anyone as regards the EVM-VVPAT system.