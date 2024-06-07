Cooks, water carriers promoted for 1st time in CRPF’s 85-yr-old history

NEW DELHI: A total of 2,600 cooks and water carriers working with the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) have been promoted for the first time in the 85-year history of the country’s largest paramilitary force.

The cooks and water carriers constitute the lowest rung of the constabulary, and provides an essential backbone to the CRPF. Data shows that CRPF has 12,250 personnel in these two specialised cadres, working in its extensive network of kitchens and canteens catering to a force of around 3.25 lakh men and women.

Through an order on Wednesday, 1,700 cooks and 900 water carrier personnel have been promoted from their constable designation to the next rank of head constable, officials said. “This has happened for the first time in the 85-year history of the CRPF,” said an official.

These personnel have been part of the force since its raising in 1939 during pre-Independence time. They were given specific cadre names of ‘cook and water carrier’ in 2016, when the seventh pay commission recommendations were implemented by the Union government, the officials said.