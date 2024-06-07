Cooks, water carriers promoted for 1st time in CRPF’s 85-yr-old history

NEW DELHI: A total of 2,600 cooks and water carriers working with the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) have been promoted for the first time in the 85-year history of the country’s largest paramilitary force.
The cooks and water carriers constitute the lowest rung of the constabulary, and provides an essential backbone to the CRPF. Data shows that CRPF has 12,250 personnel in these two specialised cadres, working in its extensive network of kitchens and canteens catering to a force of around 3.25 lakh men and women.
Through an order on Wednesday, 1,700 cooks and 900 water carrier personnel have been promoted from their constable designation to the next rank of head constable, officials said. “This has happened for the first time in the 85-year history of the CRPF,” said an official.
These personnel have been part of the force since its raising in 1939 during pre-Independence time. They were given specific cadre names of ‘cook and water carrier’ in 2016, when the seventh pay commission recommendations were implemented by the Union government, the officials said.
These personnel recruited in the lowest rank could never have been promoted before and were made to retire in the same position in which they were recruited, even after serving for about 30-35 years on an average. Each CRPF battalion has about 45 such personnel.
The move came as a result of a proposal, prepared by the CRPF and later approved by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, to ensure that the aspirations of these personnel are taken care of and they are promoted like other cadre personnel.
“The 2,600 personnel were promoted as part of the latest order and they were recruited between 1983 and 2004. The rest of these personnel will be promoted in due course,” the official said.
The CRPF, designated as the lead internal security force of the country, is primarily deployed in three combat theatres of left-wing extremism, counter-terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, and anti-insurgency operations in the northeast.
Last year, a similar promotion was undertaken in the Indo-Tibetan Border Police, where personnel working as cooks, water carriers, barbers, washermen and sweepers were promoted.
Departure from norms
