Don't see myself contesting another LS poll: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor

"The Lok Sabha is certainly a very important institution. I have done my very best for my constituents and I will continue doing so but there are ways of serving in public life without necessarily having to do it that way. I think if the election is five years from hence, I don't really see myself at that stage wanting to have another go at the Lok Sabha," the former Union minister said.

Tharoor added that but for now, there are five years to serve and he is determined to do his best for the people he represents during that time.

Asked about the close fight and if the Left made it difficult for him, Tharoor said CPI candidate Pannyan Raveendran took two and a half lakh votes.

"But the other is the three areas that are represented by the CPI(M), the CPI candidate came last and the BJP candidate came first. There are some legitimate questions being asked as to how exactly and why exactly that happened. But you know at the end of the day, a victory is a victory and we are savouring it as sweet," Tharoor told PTI.