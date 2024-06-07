'Knives have come out in BJP': Akhilesh, INDIA bloc leaders continue parleys to counter NDA

NEW DELHI: Even as the BJP-led National Democratic Front (NDA) on Friday staked claim to form the new government, the Opposition INDIA bloc said that it will continue to hold parleys to build a stable formation to counter the BJP.

While TMC MPs Abhishek Banerjee and Derek O’Brien held talks with Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai and Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav in New Delhi on Thursday, SP leaders told The New Indian Express that Yadav will be meeting more leaders in the coming days.

Speaking to TNIE, SP spokesperson Ghanshyam Tiwari said that Yadav shares a good rapport with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and TDP leader Chandrababu Naidu.

Both Naidu and Kumar have extended support to the BJP, which fell short of the majority mark of 272 seats to form the government.

"The INDIA bloc believes that the NDA will not survive long as BJP has proven deadly for regional parties," he stressed.