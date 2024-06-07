SC says compensation to victim no ground to cut jail sentence of accused
NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court has stated that if the amount of compensation paid to a victim becomes a consideration for reducing the jail sentence of an accused, it would have a “catastrophic” effect on the criminal justice administration.
The two-judge vacation bench of the top court, comprising Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, made these observations after hearing a plea filed by Rajendra Bhagwanji Umraniya, challenging an order of the Gujarat High Court, which reduced a five-year sentence imposed upon two men in a criminal case to four years.
The SC observed that the idea of compensation is based on the theory of victimology, which recognises the harsh reality that victims are unfortunately forgotten people in the criminal justice delivery system.
The court stated that the objective of paying compensation to the victim in a criminal case is to rehabilitate those who have suffered loss or injury due to the offence. It emphasized that this should not be a ground to reduce the jail sentence imposed upon the accused.
The court warned that allowing compensation to influence sentencing would enable wealthy criminals to buy their way out of justice, defeating the very purpose of criminal proceedings.
Previously, the Gujarat High Court had ruled that the convicts need not serve even the four-year sentence if they paid `2.50 lakh to the victim.
The SC noted that 12 years had passed since the incident, and the convicts had already deposited `5 lakh. “We are not inclined to direct them to undergo a further sentence of four years,” it said, directing each of the respondents to deposit an additional `5 lakh, that is a total of `10 lakh, in addition to what they had deposited before the trial court.