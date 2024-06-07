SC says compensation to victim no ground to cut jail sentence of accused

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court has stated that if the amount of compensation paid to a victim becomes a consideration for reducing the jail sentence of an accused, it would have a “catastrophic” effect on the criminal justice administration.

The two-judge vacation bench of the top court, comprising Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, made these observations after hearing a plea filed by Rajendra Bhagwanji Umraniya, challenging an order of the Gujarat High Court, which reduced a five-year sentence imposed upon two men in a criminal case to four years.

The SC observed that the idea of compensation is based on the theory of victimology, which recognises the harsh reality that victims are unfortunately forgotten people in the criminal justice delivery system.