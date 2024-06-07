Three killed in a road accident UP's Sultanpur

SULTANPUR: Three persons travelling in an e-rickshaw died on Friday after a speeding Scorpio hit the divider and fell on the vehicle on Lucknow-Varanasi National Highway here, police said.

A middle-aged man passenger on the e-rickshaw died on the spot. Two others, including the e-rickshaw driver, sustained severe injuries, they said.

The injured were brought to the Lambhua Community Health Center. They were later referred to the Government Medical College where they died during treatment.

The police have sent the bodies for post-mortem and started legal proceedings into the matter.

The incident took place around 9:30 am at Dakahi bypass of Lambhua Kotwali area of the district.

Lambhua CO Abdus Salam said that the middle-aged man passenger, who died on the spot, has been identified as 55-year-old Gurudin Nishad, a resident of Vajupur Pakhrauli of Kotwali Dehat police station area.

Lambhua SHO Akhanddev Mishra took the two injured to the Community Health Center from where the doctors referred them to the Government Medical College as their condition was critical.

Here, e-rickshaw driver Rajesh (40), a resident of Vanshi Dhakapur Kotwali Chanda, and a 62-year-old unidentified person died during treatment.