Akhilesh leads Opposition parleys against BJP

When asked if Akhilesh has been tasked to reach out to the leaders, Tiwari said, “I will not be surprised if Akhilesh has already spoken to Nitish Kumar or Naidu as he has a long association with both the leaders. There was a meeting between Naidu and DMK leader Stalin too. There will be more interactions that are not in the public eye,” he said.

The SP chief, who is currently camped in the national capital, would be meeting more leaders now.

“Abhishek Banerjee and Akhilesh Yadav held talks earlier. We shouldn’t expect spontaneous results out of the meeting. We will see many things happening. There will be fallouts within the BJP too. After the UP results, knives are out of the BJP,” Tiwari said.

“It is a good thing that different types of meetings are happening. Whether we are in opposition or reach a stage to form the government, the greater the interaction, the stronger and the more stable we are together. If we rush into government formation, it will be perceived as opportunistic,” said Tiwari, adding that there has to be sufficient groundwork to build a stable, trusted, and illustrational formation. Earlier this week, the INDIA bloc said that it would take appropriate action at the appropriate time.