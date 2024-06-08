Indefinite curfew in Manipur district after 59-year-old killed by miscreants

GUWAHATI : The Manipur government has imposed curfew in Jiribam district for an indefinite period after people staged protests over the killing of a 59-year-old man by suspected militants, an official said on Friday.

The prohibitory orders were clamped on Thursday night after locals set a few abandoned structures on fire following the recovery of the body of Soibam Saratkumar Singh.

The deceased was reported missing after he went to his farm on Thursday morning. The security forces recovered his body later that evening. The body bore injury marks.

When news about the man’s killing spread, the locals vented their ire by setting ablaze some structures. They also staged a protest in front of the Jiribam police station. The situation prompted the authorities to impose curfew on Thursday night. No untoward incident was reported on Friday.

“There is the likelihood of widespread disturbance to peace and public tranquillity or riot or an affray because of unlawful activities of anti-social elements,” the official said, citing the orders issued by the Office of District Magistrate Jiribam.