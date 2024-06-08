LS polls moral, political, personal defeat for Modi; efforts made to justify pathetic performance: Congress

"It is being propagated that Mr. Narendra Modi is the first to receive a mandate thrice in a row after Jawaharlal Nehru. How leading a party to 240 seats and becoming an 'one-third' Pradhan Mantri is a mandate is not explained," the Congress leader said.

"Nehru, on the other hand, got 364 seats in 1952, 371 seats in 1957, and 361 seats in 1962—a 2/3rd majority each time. Yet he remained a complete democrat, nurturing Parliament so very carefully with his constant presence," Ramesh said.

Neither is Modi the only man since Nehru to be sworn in three times in a row or not, he said.

Ramesh pointed out that Atal Bihari Vajpayee was sworn in three times: in 1996, 1998 and 1999. And Indira Gandhi was sworn in four times: in 1966, 1967, 1971 and 1980, he said.

"The drumbeaters will look for anything to justify Mr Narendra Modi's pathetic electoral performance in 2024," Ramesh said.