NEET-UG results: Priyanka Gandhi, Stalin slam Modi government

NEW DELHI: Protests continued over alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG results on Friday, with political parties, including the Congress and the DMK, demanding an answer from the government over inflation of marks that led to a record 67 candidates bagging the top first rank.
Even as many NEET-UG aspirants in different parts of the country protested – some on the road and others on social media, Congress party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin took to Twitter to slam the government.
“First, the NEET exam paper was leaked, and now students are alleging that there has been a scam with its results as well. Over six students are raising serious questions from the same centre, who are getting 720 out of 720 marks, and many kinds of irregularities are coming to light. On the other hand, there are reports of many children committing suicide across the country after the results were announced. This is very sad and shocking,” she added.
“Why is the government ignoring the voices of lakhs of students? Students want answers to legitimate questions related to the rigging of the NEET exam results. Is it not the government’s responsibility to investigate and resolve these legitimate complaints?” she posted on X.
Stalin also wrote a lengthy post on X, saying NEET and other centrally-conducted examinations are “anti-poor, undermine federal polity and are against social justice.”
“Trends emerging from the latest #NEET results have vindicated our principled opposition to the exam. Issues such as question paper leaks, clustering of toppers at specific centres, and award of marks, which are mathematically impossible, under the guise of grace marks highlight the pitfalls of the current Union Government’s centralisation.”
He said these events emphasise the need to restore the preeminence of state governments and the school education system's role in determining criteria for professional course selection.
“We reiterate: NEET and other entrance examinations are anti-poor. They undermine federal polity. They are against social justice. They impact the availability of doctors in deserving areas. Let’s join hands to eradicate this malady. That day is not far!”
Apart from students, parents and educators, even the medical fraternity and medical associations have picked up holes in the National Testing Agency (NTA) clarification that the number of students topping NEET-UG was due to revision in the answer key in the physics exam and on account of compensatory marks for loss of time.
Joining the chorus against the controversial results announced on June 4, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge demanded a ‘high-level investigation under the supervision of the Supreme Court.’
“Paper leaks, rigging and corruption have become integral to many examinations, including NEET,” he alleged. Many other Congress leaders, such as Sachin Pilot, Randeep Singh Surejwala Ashok Gehlot, and Kanhaiya Kumar, have also raised the controversy around the NEET-UG results.
Hundreds of students in Kanpur came out on the road to protest the results and demanded re-examination and a CBI probe into the results. All the important resident doctors associations, including FAIMA, shared their concern over NTA’s silence on the alleged paper leak, and inflated number of toppers.
FAIMA Doctors Association chairman Rohan Krishnan called NEET results “such a shady look on such sensitive exams. Few students have got 718 and 719 out of 720, which is impossible because of marking pattern,” he said, adding that he was grieved by the suicide of a NEET-UG aspirant in Kota. Three students have died by suicide after the results were announced."
In another development, the Calcutta High Court has sought a response from NTA on a plea questioning alleged irregularities while conducting NEET UG 2024. The court called on the NTA to file an affidavit within ten days from the date in response to the allegations made in the writ petition.