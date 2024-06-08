NEET-UG results: Priyanka Gandhi, Stalin slam Modi government

NEW DELHI: Protests continued over alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG results on Friday, with political parties, including the Congress and the DMK, demanding an answer from the government over inflation of marks that led to a record 67 candidates bagging the top first rank.

Even as many NEET-UG aspirants in different parts of the country protested – some on the road and others on social media, Congress party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin took to Twitter to slam the government.

“First, the NEET exam paper was leaked, and now students are alleging that there has been a scam with its results as well. Over six students are raising serious questions from the same centre, who are getting 720 out of 720 marks, and many kinds of irregularities are coming to light. On the other hand, there are reports of many children committing suicide across the country after the results were announced. This is very sad and shocking,” she added.

“Why is the government ignoring the voices of lakhs of students? Students want answers to legitimate questions related to the rigging of the NEET exam results. Is it not the government’s responsibility to investigate and resolve these legitimate complaints?” she posted on X.