Overcrowding prisons a major concern for Chhattisgarh

RAIPUR: In Chhattisgarh, the overcrowded spaces across the 33 prisons including the five Central jails remain challenging. There are 18,774 inmates (17,989 males and 785 females) against the existing capacity of 14,383 in the state.

Since the creation of Chhattisgarh state in November 2000, though eight new jails have been built with two others renovated handling the congestion remains arduous.

To cope with the task of easing the burden felt in various overcrowded jails, the state has expedited the process of construction of 58 additional barracks within the existing nine correctional infrastructure to augment capacity for accommodating an additional 3000 inmates.

Chhattisgarh has five central, 20 district and eight sub jails.

To address the persisting concerns of overcrowding prisons, three new facilities remain under construction as part of extension—an open jail in Bemetra with a capacity of 200, special jail in Bilaspur for 1500 inmates nearing completion, the execution process to erect a special jail in capital Raipur for 4000 prisoners has begun.