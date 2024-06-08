Pressure mounts on Rahul Gandhi to become LoP in Lok Sabha; Congress calls him 'voice of 140 crore Indians'

With the Congress Parliamentary Party set to meet this evening, several party leaders are pushing for Rahul Gandhi to take over as the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, citing that he will play a crucial role and that this move will ultimately strengthen the party.

Party sources indicate there will be significant support for Rahul, who won from Wayanad and Rae Bareli, to take on the prominent role during the CPP meeting and also during the Extended Congress Working Committee meeting that is underway in Delhi.

The Congress leader in the Lok Sabha will also serve as the Leader of the Opposition, as the party has secured the necessary number of seats in the general elections.

On Saturday, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy said that this is the demand of 140 crore Indians. "We don't know about the agenda of the CWC meeting yet. Our demand is the same as that of 140 crore Indians. Rahul Gandhi has to take the position as the leader of the Opposition. Rahul Gandhi has been fighting for women and the unemployed," he said.

Sources said party MPs, including KC Venugopal, Manickam Tagore and Gaurav Gogoi, are expected to make the demand by raising their hands at the meeting of party MPs from Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

TNIE had earlier reported that several Congress MPs have pitched the name of Rahul Gandhi, who won Lok Sabha polls from both Wayanad and Raebareli, to become the Leader of Opposition in the 18th Lok Sabha.

Speaking to TNIE, Gogoi said the former AICC President’s dedication to protecting the Constitution was a theme that echoed in every nook and corner of the country, and hence, he is the right person to lead the party in Parliament. However, the final decision is taken by the Congress Parliamentary Party, he said.

According to the Congress Constitution, the Chairperson of the Parliamentary Party is empowered to name the leaders of the party in the two Houses of Parliament and Sonia Gandhi is likely to be re-elected as Chairperson of the CPP.

Party sources said it will depend on Sonia if she decides to name Rahul Gandhi as the party's leader in Lok Sabha or opts for some other leader. Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge is likely to continue as the Leader of the Opposition in the upper House of Parliament.

Sources said there is less expectation of a decision on the issue tomorrow and she may also opt to do it later through a press release.

This comes amid growing public support from senior leaders within the party for Rahul to become the LoP.

On Friday, senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor hailed Rahul as "the man of the match" of the Lok Sabha polls and said it would be fitting that he take on the mantle of the LoP in the Lower House.

"He and Congress president (Mallikarjun) Kharge campaigned extensively throughout the country, but Mr Kharge is in the Rajya Sabha, where he leads the Opposition, and it would only be fitting that Rahul Gandhi does the same in the Lok Sabha. I have certainly conveyed my view both publicly and privately in that regard," Tharoor said.

"I think we have a strong number now to stand up to the government and it (the Leader of Opposition) should be a leader who is undoubtedly the most popular in the party," the CWC member said, referring to Gandhi.

Similarly, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar also pitched Rahul's name for the post. "We want Rahul Gandhi as the Leader of the Opposition in Parliament... Rahul Gandhi said to us today that we should win the hearts of people who didn't vote for us," Shivakumar said.

Meanwhile, a meeting of the Congress Working Committee is also being held today, which is expected to laud the party's performance in the Lok Sabha polls. Credit for the party's "good showing," with the party bagging 99 seats compared to 44 and 52 seats it won in the last two Lok Sabha elections, is likely to be given to Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge.

Congress fought the election as part of the India bloc and the parties together were able to prevent BJP from getting a majority on its own in Lok Sabha. The BJP-led NDA won 293 in the polls.

Congress sources said the party is likely to express its resolve to fight on issues concerning people inside and outside Parliament and a resolution may be adopted by the CWC over the demand for a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into "the biggest stock market scam", an issue raised by Rahul Gandhi on Thursday.

Party sources said the resolution is expected to state that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not gotten the mandate to form the government at the Centre but is doing so.

The Congress Parliamentary Party, comprising all newly elected Lok Sabha MPs and Rajya Sabha MPs, would be held in the Central Hall of Parliament at 5:30 pm. A dinner has also been planned for extended CWC and CPP members at Hotel Ashok at 7 pm.

(With additional inputs from ENS, ANI and PTI)