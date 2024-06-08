Sporadic incidents of arson reported in Manipur’s Jiribam after man found murdered

GUWAHATI: A 59-year-old man’s killing triggered the unrest, prompting the authorities to clamp curfew for an indefinite period in the ethnic violence-hit Manipur’s Jiribam district on Thursday night.

Jiribam, located on Manipur’s westernmost boundary adjoining the Cachar district in Assam’s Barak Valley, has a mixed population of people from Meitei, Kuki-Zo and other communities. Earlier, it was unaffected by the ethnic violence between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo tribals.

District Magistrate Krishna Kumar told The New Indian Express on Saturday that the incidents of arson were reported from four to five villages.

“The situation is now under control but unpredictable. Security forces are being deployed to the affected areas,” Kumar said.

He also said that 15-16 people were evacuated by the Assam Rifles. The people along with many others from villages where the incident was reported were lodged at a temporary shelter.

“The administration is providing them with food, medical facilities and mattresses. They will return to their villages when the situation normalises,” the DM said.