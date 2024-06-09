IIT Madras announces JEE Advanced results: Ved Lahoti from Delhi zone secures top rank

NEW DELHI: The Joint Entrance Exam (JEE)-Advanced results were announced Sunday, with Ved Lahoti from the IIT Delhi zone bagging the top rank by securing 355 out of 360 marks.

Dwija Dharmeshkumar Patel of IIT Bombay zone is the top-ranked female candidate with 322 out of 360 marks. Her All India rank is 7, according to IIT-Madras, which conducted the exam this time.

A total of 48,248 candidates have qualified for the exam for admission to IITs out of which 7,964 are female.

JEE-Main, which is the admission test for engineering colleges across the country, is the qualifying exam for JEE-Advanced.

A total of 1,80,200 candidates appeared in both papers 1 and 2 in JEE (Advanced) 2024. The IIT entrance exam was held on May 26, 2024, in two sessions across various centers in India.

Among the top 10 candidates who appeared in the Common Rank List (CRL) are - Aditya (IIT Delhi zone), Bhogalpalli Sandesh (IIT Madras zone), Rhythm Kedia (IIT Roorkee zone), Putti Kushal Kumar (IIT Madras), Rajdeep Mishra (IIT Bombay zone), Koduri Tejeswar (IIT Madras zone), Dhruvi Hemant Doshi (IIT Bombay zone) and Alladabona SSDB Sidhvik Suhas (IIT Madras zone).