NIA makes first arrest in January 2024 case linked to killing of four persons in Manipur

NEW DELHI: The anti-terror federal probe agency NIA makes the first arrest in the case related to the killing of four civilians in Manipur’s Bishunpur district in January 2024. The arrested person is currently lodged in Guwahati jail in another case.

A senior official in the NIA said, “Lunminsei Kipgen alias Langinmang alias Mang alias Levi, a resident of Manipur, has been formally arrested by the agency from Central Jail, Lokhra, Guwahati, Assam, under relevant sections of UA(P) Act and Arms Act.”

The official went on to add that Kipgen is the first accused to be arrested for the gruesome killings that had taken place on 18th January 2024, when armed miscreants had brutally murdered four civilians near the water treatment plant located in Ningthoukhong Kha Khunou, Bishnupur.

“The assailants had opened indiscriminate fire from sophisticated weapons, leading to the tragic death of the FOUR civilians on the fateful afternoon,” the official said.

The NIA which had registered the case on February 9, 2024, has found during investigation that Lunminsei Kipgen was actively involved in the fatal attack, which was part of the ongoing ethnic unrest and violence in the north-eastern state of Manipur, the official said.

“Previously a cadre of the Kuki militant outfit KNF (P), Kipgen had joined another Kuki militant organisation, United Kuki National Army (UKNA), during the current spate of violence and had participated in the ghastly killings,” he said, adding that further investigations in the case continued.