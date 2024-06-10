And then there were 24 more: Modi 3.0 cabinet the biggest under the PM till date

Among the 30 cabinet ministers this time around just three were from South India, that is if you include Nirmala Sitharaman who is a Rajya Sabha MP from Karnataka.

The TDP's three-time MP Ram Mohan Naidu and the JD(U)'s ex-Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy were the other two who made it to the ministerial high table.

Uttar Pradesh, where the BJP possibly suffered its biggest shock after being reduced to 33 seats, now has the most number of ministers - 11 - in the cabinet, Bihar has eight, Maharashtra and Gujarat has six and Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh five each.

UP had nine ministers and Bihar five ministers in the 2019 cabinet.

The stat underlines how BJP is hoping to build again and bolster support in the two key states.

The numbers make Modi 3.0 the biggest Modi cabinet ever to be sworn in and is in keeping with a progressive increase in the number of ministers in every term.

The number of ministers has gone up by 24 in 2024.