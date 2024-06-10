Be ready for Maharashtra polls says Sharad Pawar to NCP (SP) workers

Pawar hoisted his party's flag in the presence of his daughter and Baramati NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule, other leaders and workers.

"In the last 25 years, we worked towards spreading the party's ideology and let's work together to take it ahead. In the next three months, the state assembly elections will take place and it is our collective responsibility to work towards it," the NCP founder said.

Pawar formed the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in 1999 after breaking away from the Congress.

The NCP split in July last year after Ajit Pawar and some other MLAs joined the Shiv Sena-BJP government in the state.

In February this year, the Election Commission announced the Ajit Pawar faction as the real Nationalist Congress Party and allotted the NCP symbol clock' to the group.

The NCP (SP) of Sharad Pawar was later allotted the symbol of man blowing turha (a traditional trumpet) to contest polls.